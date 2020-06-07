Previous
Day 83 The message has got through! by jennymdennis
Photo 1132

Day 83 The message has got through!

Another lovely Sunday. Roast turkey lunch arrived and a walk from Meavy to Sheepstor late afternoon.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
