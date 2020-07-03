Previous
Day 110 The Garden House by jennymdennis
Day 110 The Garden House

The last day I am counting because we are able to visit our bolt hole in Cornwall tomorrow. We have become members of The Garden House so look forward to many visits to this beautiful garden.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
