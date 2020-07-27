Previous
First day back at the gym. by jennymdennis
First day back at the gym.

It was good to get back. Hopefully the time away hasn't reduced my level of fitness!
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
