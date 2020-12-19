Previous
Next
A homemade Christmas tree. by jennymdennis
Photo 1265

A homemade Christmas tree.

I spent a mindful afternoon painting pine cones!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise