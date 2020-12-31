Previous
Next
Last day of 2020 and it snowed! by jennymdennis
Photo 1272

Last day of 2020 and it snowed!

Our garden looked very pretty in the snow. Lets hope 2021 will be better for everyone.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise