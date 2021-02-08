Previous
Lockdown 3 Day 34
Lockdown 3 Day 34

Aconites. We had those in our front garden in Lewes. Haven't seen many since then. Pleased to see a few!
8th February 2021

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
