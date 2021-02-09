Previous
Lockdown 3 Day 35 by jennymdennis
Lockdown 3 Day 35

The beast from the East has arrived! We have ice on the ponds and a very fine coating of the white stuff. Here is our largest pond.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Jenny Dennis

