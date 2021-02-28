Previous
Lockdown 3 Day 53 by jennymdennis
Photo 1327

Lockdown 3 Day 53

Found these fellows just outside Lydford on our afternoon walk.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
