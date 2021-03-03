Previous
Lock down 3 Day 56 by jennymdennis
Lock down 3 Day 56

The workmen have started our bedroom refurbishment. The cupboard has been opened up so we can maximise the space. The plasterer comes in on Friday to plaster the room ready for painting.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
