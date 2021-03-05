Previous
Next
Lockdown 3 Day 58 by jennymdennis
Photo 1332

Lockdown 3 Day 58

The plastering has been completed. Hopefully it will be dried out enough for the decorator to add the paint this week.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise