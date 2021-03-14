Previous
Lockdown 3 Day 65 by jennymdennis
Lockdown 3 Day 65

Mothering Sunday. A busy morning with contact with youngsters and Church AGM. We enjoyed an hour at The Garden House in the afternoon.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
