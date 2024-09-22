Sign up
Photo 1389
Motanka Dolls
4 of us made these dolls to go into the shoe boxes. They aren't given faces because old folk law believes they attach them to your spirit if you give them a face. They are essentially travelling dolls.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
