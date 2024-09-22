Previous
Next
Motanka Dolls by jennymdennis
Photo 1389

Motanka Dolls

4 of us made these dolls to go into the shoe boxes. They aren't given faces because old folk law believes they attach them to your spirit if you give them a face. They are essentially travelling dolls.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise