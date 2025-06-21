Sign up
Photo 1396
Thank you Stella
Stella has retired from running our Lower Deck Cafe which provides meals for those who need food and those of us that can pay for our meals.
In the trolley is a bird fountain which she has been given as a gift.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Jenny Dennis
@jennymdennis
Views
Album
365
moto g(8) power lite
Taken
21st June 2025 3:26pm
