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A cool walk on a hot day. by jennymdennis
Photo 1404

A cool walk on a hot day.

Tavistock viaduct and railway walk.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
very peaceful photo
July 14th, 2026  
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