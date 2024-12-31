Previous
Alpenglow on Fred's and Peaked by jenorton
Alpenglow on Fred's and Peaked

Golden "hour" is more like a few minutes on the short days of winter. No less stunning especially with low clouds.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul.
Photo Details

