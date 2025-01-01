Previous
Snow on the Trail by jenorton
Snow on the Trail

Chilly 17 F this morning. Might be a while be the trail to Treasure Mtn opens up. 42 inches of snow on the ground and more coming down during this capture
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

