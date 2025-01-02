Previous
Rosy Finch Lookout by jenorton
Rosy Finch Lookout

Had a large flock of grey crowned rosy finches feeding in the yard. This one was perched high in a tree with eye to the sky for predators.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
