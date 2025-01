Grand Appearance

Despite the mercury climbing over 40 F today in Teton Valley, the Grand Teton appeared out of the clouds in a wintry frozen display. I never grow tired of this view from my backyard. I am so very lucky to be humbled by such beauty on a daily basis. I converted this to B&W since it was pretty much already there to begin with. The time in the EXIF is wrong. Camera setting fixed. This was an afternoon shot.