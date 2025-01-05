Previous
Northern Flicker by jenorton
Northern Flicker

There was a lull in the flocks of feasting finches, so this guy decided to check things out. Seeds are not a favorite but sometimes a bird has to make do in a snow storm
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

JENorton

Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous bird
