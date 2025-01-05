Sign up
10 / 365
Northern Flicker
There was a lull in the flocks of feasting finches, so this guy decided to check things out. Seeds are not a favorite but sometimes a bird has to make do in a snow storm
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous bird
January 5th, 2025
