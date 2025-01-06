Previous
Lumber by jenorton
11 / 365

Lumber

Did a lot of wood cutting today. Built a bike rack to store 22 bicycles. Slowly getting organized at the shop. Our used bicycle pile is approaching 200.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact