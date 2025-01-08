Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Ice Attack
Woke up to 6 F this morning. It seems winter is under full attack. Oh well, the skiing is good.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
8th January 2025 3:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
ice
