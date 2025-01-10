Sign up
Big Bucky
Our house is located in winter range for mule deer. Big Bucky stopped by today to see what the birds left for him under the bird feeder. Bucky's harem and offspring visited last night and probably didn't leave him much.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
10th January 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
deer
,
ndao30
