Previous
Big Bucky by jenorton
15 / 365

Big Bucky

Our house is located in winter range for mule deer. Big Bucky stopped by today to see what the birds left for him under the bird feeder. Bucky's harem and offspring visited last night and probably didn't leave him much.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact