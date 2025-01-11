Fat Chance

My next project at the bike shop. This is a custom titanium bike frame made in Somerville, Massachusetts, circa 1993, and was serviced or sold to someone named Karen (name hand painted on the top tube) at Liberty Bicycles in Asheville, North Carolina. It's next life will be riding in the Rocky Mtns of Idaho. It is in pretty rough shape but a collector's item is worth the effort. The bicycle sold north of $2k in the 1990s. Glad to be part of the history of this bike. The bicycle was built by Chris Chance who started Fat City Bicycles.