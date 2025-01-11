Previous
Fat Chance by jenorton
16 / 365

Fat Chance

My next project at the bike shop. This is a custom titanium bike frame made in Somerville, Massachusetts, circa 1993, and was serviced or sold to someone named Karen (name hand painted on the top tube) at Liberty Bicycles in Asheville, North Carolina. It's next life will be riding in the Rocky Mtns of Idaho. It is in pretty rough shape but a collector's item is worth the effort. The bicycle sold north of $2k in the 1990s. Glad to be part of the history of this bike. The bicycle was built by Chris Chance who started Fat City Bicycles.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact