17 / 365
Wheel Line
Did a Nordic ski in a nearby barley field. Flat light made staying on course a good challenge.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
365
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
12th January 2025 10:10am
Tags
snow
