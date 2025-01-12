Previous
Wheel Line by jenorton
17 / 365

Wheel Line

Did a Nordic ski in a nearby barley field. Flat light made staying on course a good challenge.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact