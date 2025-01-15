Previous
Snow Biking with Buddies by jenorton
20 / 365

Snow Biking with Buddies

Did a 12 mile romp in the woods today. Cold but the sun made quite pleasant.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
5% complete

