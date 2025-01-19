Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
Snack Bar
The mule deer are making desperate attempts to keep going in the Arctic weather. A diet of Aspen shoots and dropped seeds are all they can find now
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
24
photos
10
followers
5
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
19th January 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
deer
Pauline
They look pretty healthy!
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close