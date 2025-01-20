Sign up
25 / 365
25 / 365
Sunny But Cold
Woke up to outside temperature of -29 F (-34 C). Cleared the driveway of snow then stayed inside the rest of the day. Sorry to see the sunset today.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
25
photos
10
followers
5
following
6% complete
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Views 3
3
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th January 2025 4:49pm
Privacy
Tags
sunset
