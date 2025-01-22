Previous
Aspen Snack by jenorton
Aspen Snack

It was the boys turn in our yard today. The aspen trees are a dependable source of food year round.
22nd January 2025

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Suzanne ace
Magnificent
January 23rd, 2025  
