27 / 365
27 / 365
Aspen Snack
It was the boys turn in our yard today. The aspen trees are a dependable source of food year round.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
2
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
27
photos
11
followers
5
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd January 2025 2:01pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
deer
,
ndao30
Suzanne
ace
Magnificent
January 23rd, 2025
