Frozen Potato Prairie by jenorton
Frozen Potato Prairie

Took a drive today for errands to the big city. This always means a trek across miles of potato fields.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
7% complete

