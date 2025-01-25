Sign up
30 / 365
Coffee Shop Delights
Stopped at our local coffee shop on the way to the bike shop this morning. Good timing on my part, fresh croissants!
25th January 2025
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
25th January 2025 9:54am
bakery
croissants
