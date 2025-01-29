Previous
Trail Hazard by jenorton
34 / 365

Trail Hazard

Nobody on the trail today except this guy. We were both surprised when I crested the hill. Thankfully he was more interested in eating than kicking me off the trail.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact