36 / 365
Teton Sunrise
After a week of high pressure with sunny and cold weather some clouds rolled in before another winter snow storm.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
31st January 2025 7:30am
sunrise
