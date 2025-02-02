Previous
Lift Off by jenorton
Lift Off

Gray crowned rosy finches swarming the seed feeder today.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
