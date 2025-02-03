Previous
Hood Deep Snow by jenorton
39 / 365

Hood Deep Snow

Our neighbor has an abandoned car in their backyard which serves as our snow depth gauge
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact