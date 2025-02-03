Sign up
39 / 365
Hood Deep Snow
Our neighbor has an abandoned car in their backyard which serves as our snow depth gauge
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
