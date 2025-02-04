Sign up
Previous
40 / 365
Gardeners On Duty
Mamma and her young bull arrived today to chow down what the mule deer couldn't reach. They spent the whole day around our house nibbling on aspens and dogwood, so it was a full day of moose TV for all of us
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
0
0
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Tags
moose
,
ndao31
