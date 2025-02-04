Previous
Gardeners On Duty
Gardeners On Duty

Mamma and her young bull arrived today to chow down what the mule deer couldn't reach. They spent the whole day around our house nibbling on aspens and dogwood, so it was a full day of moose TV for all of us
4th February 2025

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details

