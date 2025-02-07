Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
Winter Chill
Today was one of those days that truly felt like winter. We turned back from our ski outing due to strong winds gusting to 50 mph, snow and hail. All was good after another round of coffee and biscuits.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
7th February 2025 4:53pm
Tags
b&w
