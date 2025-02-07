Previous
Winter Chill by jenorton
Winter Chill

Today was one of those days that truly felt like winter. We turned back from our ski outing due to strong winds gusting to 50 mph, snow and hail. All was good after another round of coffee and biscuits.
JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
