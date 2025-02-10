Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
46 / 365
Wild Fliers
The gray crowned rosey finches showed up again today. They have a habit of flocking to the seed feeder and flocking back to the trees about every half minute or so. I am amazed that there are no mid air collisions.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
49
photos
14
followers
7
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Latest from all albums
2
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th February 2025 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
ndao31
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close