Wild Fliers by jenorton
46 / 365

Wild Fliers

The gray crowned rosey finches showed up again today. They have a habit of flocking to the seed feeder and flocking back to the trees about every half minute or so. I am amazed that there are no mid air collisions.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
