Moonrise in Alpenglow by jenorton
47 / 365

Moonrise in Alpenglow

Just shy of a full moon rising over Peaked Mtn. It is going to be a cold night
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
