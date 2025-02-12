Sign up
48 / 365
Survivor
If this cottonwood tree could talk I'm sure there would be stories of lightning and high winds. The tree almost looks like bolts of lightning.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
51
photos
16
followers
7
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
12th February 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
