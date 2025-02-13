Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Swan walking on water
Went to the river today to check on the swan situation. Found a flock of about 20 trumpeters. The river channel is mostly frozen over so the open water was full of ducks and swans.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
0
0
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
52
photos
16
followers
7
following
13% complete
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
13th February 2025 12:57pm
Tags
bird
,
swan
