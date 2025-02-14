Sign up
Previous
50 / 365
Fresh Snow
New snow last night got us out for a Valentine's Day ski.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
0
0
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
53
photos
16
followers
7
following
13% complete
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
14th February 2025 9:58am
snow
,
ski
