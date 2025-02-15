Sign up
51 / 365
The Tool
My camera was feeling left out of the excitement today.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8 Pro
Taken
15th February 2025 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
