52 / 365
Coming in for a landing
Snowy flying conditions didn't keep the finches from foraging at the feeder today.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
