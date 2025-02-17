Previous
Backcountry Accomodations by jenorton
Backcountry Accomodations

Skied into Caribou-Targhee National Forest up to this backcountry yurt which can be rented for overnight adventures and a base camp. Currently 5 feet of snow on the ground here. Below average for this time of year.
JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
