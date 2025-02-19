Previous
Why is my Dinner Late by jenorton
Why is my Dinner Late

Who needs a clock when you have a cat that knows exactly when dinner is.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

JENorton

@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
