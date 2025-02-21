Sign up
57 / 365
Skiing under a Blue Sky
It has been over a week since we have seen blue in the sky.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
JENorton
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
bkb in the city
Looks like a lovely day
February 22nd, 2025
