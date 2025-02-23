Previous
Awaiting Spring by jenorton
59 / 365

Awaiting Spring

About this time of year I start to get excited for our next season and the warmth it will bring. I sort of feel like this tree, frozen in the snow, blinded by white, hoping for green.
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
