Foraging Mule Deer by jenorton
Foraging Mule Deer

A bit of a thaw has provided some food in the tree wells. The mule deer are savoring and early food source.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

JENorton

Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
