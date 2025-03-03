Previous
Sharpening Skills by jenorton
67 / 365

Sharpening Skills

Our cat is good at staying in shape. She has caught and eaten at least two mice this winter, that we know about. Cute but lethal.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

JENorton

ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact