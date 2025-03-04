Sign up
Previous
68 / 365
Warm Season Birds Arriving
Today I saw several juncos and two red wing black birds. These both are usually in our area during the warm season. I hope they are right and winter is on its way out
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
JENorton
ace
@jenorton
Rocket scientist with a farmers soul. Currently living in Teton Valley, Idaho
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th March 2025 8:10am
Tags
bird
